Our librarian

Before covid a member of our local photo club challenged us to make an “environmental photo”. None of us had any idea what it was so he explained that we should put our names on slips of paper and draw out the name of a partner. Then sometime during the month we would photograph the person whose name we drew doing what they loved .... in their environment. It is still one of the favorite challenges we’ve had. I drew Anne, who is our community librarian.