Friend’s grandson by shutterbug49
Friend’s grandson

I’m still working through photos of the past this week and converting to B&W. I took this at the last Easter Egg hunt at our Community Center. A friend asked me to catch a couple of shots of her grandson.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaw ! bless - so engrossed in his play - Super shot
February 20th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Cute boy!
February 20th, 2021  
