Photo 808
Friend’s grandson
I’m still working through photos of the past this week and converting to B&W. I took this at the last Easter Egg hunt at our Community Center. A friend asked me to catch a couple of shots of her grandson.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
for2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaaw ! bless - so engrossed in his play - Super shot
February 20th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Cute boy!
February 20th, 2021
