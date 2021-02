Abstract 6

I like abstract and have enjoyed this week. I usually play with color when I do abstract month in August, but this has been a fun extra challenge. What I like about abstract is that I can just try to create a mood by playing with different apps. I probably wouldn’t be able to recreate most of them. This started as a photo of our barstools through textured glass. I played with it in the Circular App and then applied a gradient in iColorama. Finally, I converted it to B&W in Snapseed.