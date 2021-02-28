Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 816
Abstract 7
I have enjoyed playing with a few of my old photos this week to create abstracts. Now we have to completely switch gears and think in color. Thanks Ann
@olivetreeann
for your wonderful direction and for sponsoring this. I have always enjoyed this.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1037
photos
122
followers
50
following
223% complete
View this month »
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Latest from all albums
188
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
28th February 2021 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
moni kozi
Nice
February 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close