Abstract 7 by shutterbug49
Abstract 7

I have enjoyed playing with a few of my old photos this week to create abstracts. Now we have to completely switch gears and think in color. Thanks Ann @olivetreeann for your wonderful direction and for sponsoring this. I have always enjoyed this.
moni kozi
Nice
February 28th, 2021  
