Photo 1135
Tulip
This is for shapes day
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
14th February 2022 12:36pm
Tags
for2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful shape and texture, beautifully captured. Not sure if this was a white tulip, but they are my favourite.
February 15th, 2022
Anne
ace
That is wonderful, so sharp and lovely textures
February 15th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This is beautiful.
February 15th, 2022
