Tulip by shutterbug49
Photo 1135

Tulip

This is for shapes day
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
Wonderful shape and texture, beautifully captured. Not sure if this was a white tulip, but they are my favourite.
February 15th, 2022  
Anne ace
That is wonderful, so sharp and lovely textures
February 15th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This is beautiful.
February 15th, 2022  
