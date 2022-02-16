Previous
Light Display by shutterbug49
Photo 1136

Light Display

Emphasizing lines.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details

Diana ace
This is such a striking capture with great symmetry.
February 16th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful lines and repetition.
February 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
