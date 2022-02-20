Previous
View of golf course by shutterbug49
Photo 1140

View of golf course

This is the safest place to eat out during covid. It is a very large patio overlooking part of the gold course. Here it is inverted and converted for b&w playing with light landscape.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Shutterbug

shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
