Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1140
Bouquet
I started with a photo from a year ago, then inverted the colors and converted to b&w.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1390
photos
145
followers
57
following
312% complete
View this month »
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
20th February 2022 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful effect.
February 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
You come up with the most amazing creations Debbie, this is rather lovely.
February 21st, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
This gives a great effect!
February 21st, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This inverted editing is very cool!
February 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close