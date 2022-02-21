Previous
Bouquet by shutterbug49
Bouquet

I started with a photo from a year ago, then inverted the colors and converted to b&w.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful effect.
February 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
You come up with the most amazing creations Debbie, this is rather lovely.
February 21st, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
This gives a great effect!
February 21st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
This inverted editing is very cool!
February 21st, 2022  
