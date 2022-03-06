Previous
Pink #1 by shutterbug49
Photo 1153

Pink #1

This is still from my birthday bouquet.
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Nada ace
So soft and delicate
March 6th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful close up
March 6th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A beautiful detailed close-up of this lovely rose - fav!

Ian
March 6th, 2022  
Inga Johansson ace
So much detail and focus. Love the crop.
March 6th, 2022  
