Photo 1153
Pink #1
This is still from my birthday bouquet.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
4
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1404
photos
145
followers
59
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th March 2022 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2022
Nada
ace
So soft and delicate
March 6th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful close up
March 6th, 2022
Fisher Family
A beautiful detailed close-up of this lovely rose - fav!
Ian
March 6th, 2022
Inga Johansson
ace
So much detail and focus. Love the crop.
March 6th, 2022
