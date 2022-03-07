Previous
Next
Red #1 by shutterbug49
Photo 1154

Red #1

I thought I would try something different this week. This was taken as a white flower. I am going to use the same flower all week and play with processing to create the rainbow colors. Not sure I’ll like all the results, but I’m giving it a go.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise