Previous
Next
Orange #2 by shutterbug49
Photo 1155

Orange #2

Continuing on with my color processing. This is the same flower image as yesterday, but processed to orange. This is the original image: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2022-03-03
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
316% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
This works great!
March 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
has worked so well in orange !!!
March 8th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A very nice result. The orange almost glows!

Ian
March 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like this one very much.
March 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
I love it, hard to believe what you can do with one flower!
March 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise