Photo 1155
Orange #2
Continuing on with my color processing. This is the same flower image as yesterday, but processed to orange. This is the original image:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2022-03-03
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Tags
rainbow2022
Jacqueline
ace
This works great!
March 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
has worked so well in orange !!!
March 8th, 2022
Fisher Family
A very nice result. The orange almost glows!
Ian
March 8th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like this one very much.
March 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love it, hard to believe what you can do with one flower!
March 8th, 2022
