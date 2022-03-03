Previous
Original White by shutterbug49
219 / 365

Original White

This is the flower image I started with to create my second week of the Rainbow.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely back lighting & natural beauty!
March 7th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
March 7th, 2022  
