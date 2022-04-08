Sign up
Photo 1186
Card Room
This is the card room. It is used for puzzles, mah Jong, pinochle, Mexican train (dominoes), and bridge. In the evening the couches and cushy chairs may be replaced with dining tables for potluck, WAG (wine appreciate group), or events.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautifully furnished room ! and a great pov and shot !
April 8th, 2022
