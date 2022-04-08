Previous
Card Room by shutterbug49
Card Room

This is the card room. It is used for puzzles, mah Jong, pinochle, Mexican train (dominoes), and bridge. In the evening the couches and cushy chairs may be replaced with dining tables for potluck, WAG (wine appreciate group), or events.
Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautifully furnished room ! and a great pov and shot !
April 8th, 2022  
