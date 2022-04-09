Previous
Next
The library by shutterbug49
Photo 1187

The library

This room undergoes many transformations in a day. Sometimes it has rows of chairs, sometimes it has 6 tables spread out, sometimes it just has a large table in the middle. We have 8 volunteers to maintain our library. We get 30 to 50 book donations per month. It is at capacity which means we remove 30 to 50 books per month. Removed books are sent to the two public libraries in our region for reuse or for book sales they have several times a year. With a constant turnover of material our library is very much used.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
325% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
fantastic !
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise