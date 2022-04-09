The library

This room undergoes many transformations in a day. Sometimes it has rows of chairs, sometimes it has 6 tables spread out, sometimes it just has a large table in the middle. We have 8 volunteers to maintain our library. We get 30 to 50 book donations per month. It is at capacity which means we remove 30 to 50 books per month. Removed books are sent to the two public libraries in our region for reuse or for book sales they have several times a year. With a constant turnover of material our library is very much used.