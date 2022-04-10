Event Room

This room can be setup full of tables with an aisle down the middle. When large groups like team trivia, WAG, potluck, or special events meet, the seating can be extended to the library and to the card room. There are speakers and tv screens so that everyone can hear what is happening in the main room. I am trying to grab these shots of the building when it is relatively quiet. After a couple more images of the building, I am going to show photos when events are happening. The transformations always amaze me.