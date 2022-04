Transformation - setup for WAG event

Last night we had WAG (wine appreciation group). 13 of us transformed the main room, the card room and the library for our monthly meeting. Elevate wine came for the wine tastings and Gourmet Garage catered the food pairings. There were 130 attendees and 13 hosts. In the previous couple of weeks you have seen the spaces as empty as i could get them. Now I’m going to show how we transform and use the spaces.