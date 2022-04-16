Sign up
Photo 1194
The WAG Party
This is why we did all the work yesterday afternoon. This shows the caterers putting the catered food into cups while half of the prep team poured wine and half past out the food.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1448
photos
146
followers
55
following
327% complete
View this month »
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Tags
30–shots2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice capture
April 16th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Looks delicious
April 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great event and community.
April 16th, 2022
