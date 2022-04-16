Previous
The WAG Party by shutterbug49
Photo 1194

The WAG Party

This is why we did all the work yesterday afternoon. This shows the caterers putting the catered food into cups while half of the prep team poured wine and half past out the food.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture
April 16th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Looks delicious
April 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great event and community.
April 16th, 2022  
