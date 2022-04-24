Sign up
Photo 1202
Woodstock Event
I looked back at my April calendar and saw that I left one out. These are from the actual Woodstock event.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
30-shots2022
Maggiemae
ace
Its hard to believe people actually wanted to look like this!
April 30th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Fun fun fun
April 30th, 2022
