Photo 1202
Drama Group
One of our Special Interest Groups (SIGs) is drama. In this collage they did a serious play called 12 Angry Jurors. There was an intermission with jokes and then treats and wine afterward. They perform 3 or 4 times per year.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
