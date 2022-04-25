Previous
Drama Group by shutterbug49
Drama Group

One of our Special Interest Groups (SIGs) is drama. In this collage they did a serious play called 12 Angry Jurors. There was an intermission with jokes and then treats and wine afterward. They perform 3 or 4 times per year.
