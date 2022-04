Special Interest Groups (SIGs)

We have over 30 SIGs. They range from Book Club to Wii Bowling. I am not going to show all of them, but I’ll show a few before I finish this month. This photo is one of my favorites. It is the Apple iClub. I am teaching the group how to use the features in the iPhone cameras. The white board you have seen in some of the photos opens to a large TV on which I can mirror my iPhone or iPad. So the class can see what I am doing.