Photo 1205
This collage shows some more of our Special Interest Groups: bocce, chair volleyball, bike group and book club. The aerial shot was made by a security camera.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1462
photos
146
followers
55
following
Tags
30-shots2022
moni kozi
ace
This looks like soooo much fun and entertainment is going on there!
April 28th, 2022
