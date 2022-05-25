Previous
Path through Blue Oaks Park by shutterbug49
Path through Blue Oaks Park

I love the way this path winds through the oaks. If you look closely at the middle you can see the path ahead. We don’t always take this path. When it’s dry as it is now we can get off the paved path and walk on trails.
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful leading line!
May 25th, 2022  
