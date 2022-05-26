Previous
I found a green patch by shutterbug49
I found a green patch

This is near a slowly disappearing creek. I like this nomowmay challenge that makes me get down and see things from a different perspective.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice POV, lots of tiny wild flowers .
May 27th, 2022  
