Photo 1235
Calico Flower
This is one of the plants growing in the area that until a couple of months ago looked like a small pond. PlantNet says it is calico flower. Yes, another knee shot.
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1506
photos
144
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd May 2022 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-22
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such pretty little things.
May 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
How lucky you are that you can still get down Debbie, beautifully captured and so worth it.
May 27th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
May 27th, 2022
