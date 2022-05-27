Previous
Next
Calico Flower by shutterbug49
Photo 1235

Calico Flower

This is one of the plants growing in the area that until a couple of months ago looked like a small pond. PlantNet says it is calico flower. Yes, another knee shot.
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
338% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Such pretty little things.
May 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
How lucky you are that you can still get down Debbie, beautifully captured and so worth it.
May 27th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
May 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise