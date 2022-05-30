Sign up
Photo 1238
Morning Glory
I took this a week ago. I just tested positive for covid, so must stay home.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd May 2022 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-22
Hazel
ace
Hope you will be fine just a mild dose x
May 30th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's truly in its glory in the morning. Praying your bout with Covid will be a mild one! Take lots of Vitamin C, magnesium and zinc. (o:
May 30th, 2022
Mags
ace
How beautiful!
May 30th, 2022
