Peonies from a friend by shutterbug49
Photo 1240

Peonies from a friend

This bouquet has the most beautiful blossoms. They really cheer our home.
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How beautiful -love the peonies and your presentation ! fav
June 1st, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous composition.
June 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely closed and open blooms.
June 1st, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
How special and really like the gentle reflection
June 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, such a gorgeous colour.
June 1st, 2022  
