Photo 1240
Peonies from a friend
This bouquet has the most beautiful blossoms. They really cheer our home.
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th May 2022 8:58am
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How beautiful -love the peonies and your presentation ! fav
June 1st, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous composition.
June 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely closed and open blooms.
June 1st, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
How special and really like the gentle reflection
June 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, such a gorgeous colour.
June 1st, 2022
