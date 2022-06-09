Previous
Dianthus in the rain by shutterbug49
Photo 1248

Dianthus in the rain

Last summer I was growing dianthus and gazania in the indoor hydroponic garden. I transplanted them outdoors and they are thriving. Here is the dianthus in the rain we had the other day. Today is last day of quarantine.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
shutterbug49
