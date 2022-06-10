Previous
A new peony bouquet by shutterbug49
A new peony bouquet

I am covid negative, but since we are in triple digit territory as far as temps go today, I decided to play with a new bouquet. The red peony buds opened one at a time. This bunch opened all at once.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured. I love these but they are sooo very expensive and hard to find here.
June 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
Very pretty!
June 10th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
@ludwigsdiana Maybe they are local to us. 5 buds were $2.99. I don’t know the conversion rate, but that’s less than a Starbuck’s coffee.
June 10th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Spectacular
June 10th, 2022  
