Gazania ready to open by shutterbug49
Gazania ready to open

This gazania was started in the indoor hydroponic garden and is thriving outside.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Casablanca ace
I love gazanias when they open to the sunlight
June 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
Different! I've never heard of or seen these before. I'll look forward to seeing it open.
June 14th, 2022  
