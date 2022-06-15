Previous
Gerbera and Herbs by shutterbug49
Gerbera and Herbs

The gerbera and herbs are from the garden. The greens last and last and even send out roots, but I have to replace the gerbera every few days.
15th June 2022

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Diana ace
What a great idea, it looks lovely.
June 15th, 2022  
