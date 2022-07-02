Previous
Crepe Myrtle are blooming by shutterbug49
Crepe Myrtle are blooming

We have several colors of these beautiful blooming trees throughout our neighborhood.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
Such a fabulous composition with that lovely blue sky and your flag.
July 2nd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with beautiful colors.
July 2nd, 2022  
