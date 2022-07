Take time to see the beauty around

The camera is an instrument that teaches people how to see without a camera. - Dorthea Lange

Yesterday I joined the trekkers on a neighborhood walk. Suddenly we came to a field of large blue Morning Glory that weren’t there before. I stopped instantly, but the group went on except for another member of our photo club. When we rejoined them they had no clue why we stopped to take photos. I thank 365 that I can see the beauty around me.