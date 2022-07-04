Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1273
4th of July Party on the 3rd
We always have holiday events the day before the real holiday so that residents can spend the actual holiday with family and other friends. LtoR: ready for the party, chicken dinner, apple pie for dessert, live music and dancing after.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1548
photos
147
followers
53
following
348% complete
View this month »
1266
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sarah Bremner
ace
Great idea. Lovely colourful photos.
July 4th, 2022
KWind
ace
Looks like fun!
July 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a great idea so its win win for the residence , What a super collage of shots from the event - so colourful , fun and everyone enjoying themselves !
July 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close