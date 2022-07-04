Previous
4th of July Party on the 3rd by shutterbug49
4th of July Party on the 3rd

We always have holiday events the day before the real holiday so that residents can spend the actual holiday with family and other friends. LtoR: ready for the party, chicken dinner, apple pie for dessert, live music and dancing after.
Sarah Bremner ace
Great idea. Lovely colourful photos.
July 4th, 2022  
KWind ace
Looks like fun!
July 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a great idea so its win win for the residence , What a super collage of shots from the event - so colourful , fun and everyone enjoying themselves !
July 4th, 2022  
