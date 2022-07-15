Previous
Summer of Love party by shutterbug49
Summer of Love party

I love taking photos at our events, especially the dress up events, because everyone is happy to have their photo taken.
15th July 2022

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
amyK ace
Pretty sure the appropriate comment is “groovy!”
July 16th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
@amyk That works. Another I heard a lot last night was Far Out.
July 16th, 2022  
