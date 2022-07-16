Previous
Dahlia fully opened by shutterbug49
Photo 1285

Dahlia fully opened

Two days ago I shot this flower as it was opening. Here it is open.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
July 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a stunner, fabulous shot and colour!
July 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful bloom.
July 16th, 2022  
