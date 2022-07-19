Previous
Yellow Dahlia by shutterbug49
Yellow Dahlia

I’m restricted to the house and yard right now as far as capturing photos because of the extreme heat. My local photo club even cancelled the planned field trip. Stay cool and healthy everyone.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great details and beautiful colors. Keep cool, Shutterbug.
July 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colour with lovely detail. I hope the weather soon changes, in the meanwhile keep cool Debbie!
July 19th, 2022  
