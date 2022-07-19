Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1288
Yellow Dahlia
I’m restricted to the house and yard right now as far as capturing photos because of the extreme heat. My local photo club even cancelled the planned field trip. Stay cool and healthy everyone.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
2
2
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th July 2022 1:26pm
mittens (Marilyn)
Great details and beautiful colors. Keep cool, Shutterbug.
July 19th, 2022
Diana
Gorgeous capture and colour with lovely detail. I hope the weather soon changes, in the meanwhile keep cool Debbie!
July 19th, 2022
