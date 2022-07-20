Sign up
Photo 1289
Alstromeria
This is part of a larger bouquet. I thought the alstromeria were really pretty in this particular bouquet.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
5
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1565
photos
146
followers
52
following
353% complete
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th July 2022 11:33am
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful flower and colour tones . so much painterly detail ! fav
July 20th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
these are such pretty flowers
July 20th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So pretty
July 20th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
They are so pretty and last for a long time!
July 20th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours.
July 20th, 2022
