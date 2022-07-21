Previous
Next
Rose Bud by shutterbug49
Photo 1290

Rose Bud

There are 3 rose buds in this bouquet. In the background you can see the alstromeria I photographed yesterday. When it’s too hot to go out, bring the subjects in.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot of a beautiful looking rose.
July 21st, 2022  
Faye Turner
Beautiful
July 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise