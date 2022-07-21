Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1290
Rose Bud
There are 3 rose buds in this bouquet. In the background you can see the alstromeria I photographed yesterday. When it’s too hot to go out, bring the subjects in.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1567
photos
146
followers
52
following
353% complete
View this month »
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
Latest from all albums
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
244
1289
1290
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th July 2022 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot of a beautiful looking rose.
July 21st, 2022
Faye Turner
Beautiful
July 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close