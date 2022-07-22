Sign up
Photo 1291
Dahlias
These are the 4 kinds of dahlias we have in the backyard. They seem to be thriving in the triple digit hot weather.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
1
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
1569
photos
146
followers
52
following
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1286
1287
1288
244
1289
1290
245
1291
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful collage of flowers.
July 22nd, 2022
