Dahlias by shutterbug49
Dahlias

These are the 4 kinds of dahlias we have in the backyard. They seem to be thriving in the triple digit hot weather.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Shutterbug

ace
shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful collage of flowers.
July 22nd, 2022  
