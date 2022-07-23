Previous
Even the Plumbago is suffering by shutterbug49
Photo 1292

Even the Plumbago is suffering

It’s so hot that even the plumbago is suffering. This is the only blossom cluster it has and I don’t see even a hint of another coming.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
