Photo 1294
Bird’s eye view
I love the simple but beautiful arrangement and colors in this bouquet.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th July 2022 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
July 25th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful details
July 25th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
July 25th, 2022
