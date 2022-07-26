Previous
Next
False alarm by shutterbug49
Photo 1295

False alarm

We thought we might get some rain. No such luck. This is the Tuesday farmers’ market. We did get some wonderful produce.
26th July 2022 26th Jul 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
354% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise