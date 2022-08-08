Sign up
Photo 1308
Rainbow in the Kitchen
The front door makes rainbows all over the front part of the house. Depending on where they fall, different patterns are created. Here is where it fell across the refrigerator (left) and a cabinet door.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1590
photos
143
followers
52
following
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
abstractaug2022
Diana
ace
How amazing to have your own personal rainbow, lovely shot and colours.
August 8th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It looks great. Good one for the abstract theme.
August 8th, 2022
