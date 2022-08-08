Previous
Rainbow in the Kitchen by shutterbug49
Rainbow in the Kitchen

The front door makes rainbows all over the front part of the house. Depending on where they fall, different patterns are created. Here is where it fell across the refrigerator (left) and a cabinet door.
Diana ace
How amazing to have your own personal rainbow, lovely shot and colours.
August 8th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It looks great. Good one for the abstract theme.
August 8th, 2022  
