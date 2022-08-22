Previous
Lake side by shutterbug49
Photo 1322

Lake side

I’m doing something different this week. I’m taking landscape images from my albums and “abstracting” them - in my opinion. Some may not think they are really abstracts, so feel free to say so.
22nd August 2022 22nd Aug 22

Shutterbug

ace
shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking abstract.
August 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great - A lovely and neat abstract !
August 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful! I like it.
August 22nd, 2022  
Hazel ace
Clever to do and I am unsure nowadays of the definition of abstract....
August 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully done Debbie, everyone maybe sees an abstract with different eyes.
August 22nd, 2022  
