Photo 1323
Abstracted landscape #2
This week I’m playing with landscapes I have taken previously.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
2
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1611
photos
144
followers
51
following
362% complete
View this month »
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1318
1319
254
1320
255
1321
1322
1323
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd August 2022 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Another beautiful edit !
August 23rd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool processing on this.
August 23rd, 2022
