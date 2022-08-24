Sign up
Photo 1324
Farmscape
View from one of the foothill wineries. This week in our Darkroom we are doing light painting. Many of them look very abstract. So you might get a twofer by tagging abstractaug2022 darkroom-lightpaint.
24th August 2022
24th Aug 22
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Tags
abstractaug2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great abstract - amazing what we can do ! I never thought I would last the month !! fav
August 24th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
@beryl
I noticed you have been hanging in and you are making some really beautiful abstracts.
August 24th, 2022
