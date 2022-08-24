Previous
Farmscape by shutterbug49
Photo 1324

Farmscape

View from one of the foothill wineries. This week in our Darkroom we are doing light painting. Many of them look very abstract. So you might get a twofer by tagging abstractaug2022 darkroom-lightpaint.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great abstract - amazing what we can do ! I never thought I would last the month !! fav
August 24th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
@beryl I noticed you have been hanging in and you are making some really beautiful abstracts.
August 24th, 2022  
