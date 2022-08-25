Poison Oak

I seem to be immune to poison oak. I attribute this to my grandmother. A month before I went off to 6th grade nature camp, she gave me a glass of water with 1 drop of poison oak oil, next day 2 drops….until I got to 30 drops. I have never gotten poison oak, even though I have volunteered to help clear nature trails. I have to be careful with my clothing. My hubby is VERY sensitive and has to go on cortisone if he gets it. I wash my exposed clothes separately in Tecnu for a couple of washes or he has gotten it from my clothes. It’s a beautiful but dangerous plant.