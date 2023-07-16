Previous
Dalia by shutterbug49
Dalia

Some plants are amazing. It is triple digits this week (over 100 F or 37.7 C). Today is expected to be 110 F or 43.3 C. Hubby and I are wilted, but the dalias, gazania, agapantha, and celosia are blooming like it’s no problem.
16th July 2023

shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags
Beautiful! Glad this bloom isn't effected. Stay cool!
July 16th, 2023  
Islandgirl
Double Wow for your beautiful bloom and over 100F!!
July 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
July 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beauty !
July 16th, 2023  
Diana
Wonderful close up and detail, I don't envy you.
July 16th, 2023  
