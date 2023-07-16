Sign up
Photo 1650
Dalia
Some plants are amazing. It is triple digits this week (over 100 F or 37.7 C). Today is expected to be 110 F or 43.3 C. Hubby and I are wilted, but the dalias, gazania, agapantha, and celosia are blooming like it’s no problem.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
5
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Glad this bloom isn't effected. Stay cool!
July 16th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Double Wow for your beautiful bloom and over 100F!!
July 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty !
July 16th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up and detail, I don't envy you.
July 16th, 2023
