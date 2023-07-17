Previous
Sapphire Tower blossom by shutterbug49
Sapphire Tower blossom

I think this is the most unusual blossom color I have ever seen. Here is a photo of the plant https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2023-07-17
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning ! fav
July 17th, 2023  
