Sapphire Tower blossom
I think this is the most unusual blossom color I have ever seen. Here is a photo of the plant
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2023-07-17
17th July 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning ! fav
July 17th, 2023
