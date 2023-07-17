Sign up
320 / 365
Sapphire Tower
The plant is taller than me. I have a closeup of the unusual blossom on my main album.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing plant and flower - I have never seen a flower of this colour - waw!
July 17th, 2023
